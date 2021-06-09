Tips for finding a good deal on a used car

Financial experts say you need to be flexible.

ATLANTA — Used car prices have jumped considerably over the past year, but experts tell us there are still ways to find a good deal.

Financial expert Jini Thornton says the most important thing you can do is be flexible.

“If you’re not dead set on that particular make, model, year, or even color, there are still some decent deals,” says Thornton.

Instead of buying from a dealership or directly from the car owner, try buying at an auction. Thornton says you may have to find someone with a dealer’s license to represent you.

“They have the ability to go to an auction and bid on your behalf for you,” says Thornton.

If you can’t find a good deal in metro Atlanta, Thornton suggests you stretch out to other cities and states.

Autotrader suggests considering sedans or hatchbacks as they’re not in as high demand as SUVs or trucks.

A 10-year-old vehicle is less likely to be impacted by the recent increase in used car prices.