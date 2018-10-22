More magic is coming to Walt Disney World in 2022.

The Florida-based theme park announced Thursday it’s planning to build a new "nature-inspired" resort, which will welcome guests "along the picturesque shoreline of Bay Lake."

Terri Schultz, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Vacation Club, said in a statement, "This resort experience will be a celebration of Walt Disney’s lifelong love and respect for nature, with some fun and even surprising accommodation types that families will find irresistible."

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

The as-yet-unnamed resort will open in 2022 and will have 900 hotel rooms as well as villas for Disney’s timeshare program.

disney_1540179806269.png
Walt Disney World will welcome a new, nature-inspired resort in 2022 with more than 900 rooms and villas. (Proposed – Artist Concept Only) (Photo: Disney)

The new project joins three other resort construction projects underway at Disney World and will be located between Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

The 27,000-acre tourist destination already has 36 resorts on its property, as well as four theme parks.

Contributing: The Associated Press

PHOTOS | 12 free things to do at Walt Disney World

12 free things to do at Walt Disney World
01 / 28
Disney
02 / 28
Disney
03 / 28
Disney
04 / 28
Disney
05 / 28
Disney
06 / 28
Inspired by turn-of-the-century national park lodges, Disney's Wilderness Lodge combines rustic charm with a contemporary flair on the shore of Bay Lake at Walt Disney World Resort. The 727-room hideaway features a spectacular six-story lobby, replete with teepee-topped chandeliers, totem poles, an 82-foot-tall stone fireplace and a bubbling hot spring that expands outside the building into a roaring waterfall. Walt Disney World Resort is located in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney)
07 / 28
Inspired by turn-of-the-century national park lodges, Disney's Wilderness Lodge combines rustic charm with a contemporary flair on the shore of Bay Lake at Walt Disney World Resort. The 727-room hideaway features a spectacular six-story lobby, replete with teepee-topped chandeliers, totem poles, an 82-foot-tall stone fireplace and a bubbling hot spring that expands outside the building into a roaring waterfall. Walt Disney World Resort is located in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney)
08 / 28
LOBBY/DISNEY'S ANIMAL KINGDOM LODGE A large mud fireplace, African-inspired light fixtures, rich woods and golden tones set the mood for the soaring lobby of Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Giant windows provide spectacular views of sunrises and sunsets over the animal-filled savannah. (Permission is hereby granted to intended addressee magazine and newspaper to reproduce this picture for addresseeÕs editorial news use only. Copyright 2001. THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY.) 477-57-27
09 / 28
LOBBY/DISNEY'S ANIMAL KINGDOM LODGE A large mud fireplace, African-inspired light fixtures, rich woods and golden tones set the mood for the soaring lobby of Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Giant windows provide spectacular views of sunrises and sunsets over the animal-filled savannah. (Permission is hereby granted to intended addressee magazine and newspaper to reproduce this picture for addresseeÕs editorial news use only. Copyright 2001. THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY.) 04-2001-tr-70
10 / 28
Disney
11 / 28
MARKETPLACE RESTAURANT Ð Boma restaurant at DisneyÕs Animal Kingdom Lodge features an open kitchen with a wood-burning grill and rotisserie and a "marketplace" design that allows diners to select from a wide variety of entrees and desserts. The 270-seat restaurant opens for lunch and dinner. DisneyÕs Animal Kingdom is the newest resort at Walt Disney Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. 480-3-6
12 / 28
JIKO--THE COOKING PLACE At DisneyÕs Animal Kingdom Lodge, JikoÕs artful interior, the work of noted restaurant designer Jeffrey Beers, is inspired by DisneyÕs 'The Lion King,' with muted earth tones and stylistic white birds gracefully suspended from the ceiling. Twin wood-burning ovens are the centerpiece of the open kitchen in the 235-seat dining room. For private dining, the glass-walled Cape Town Wine Room seats up to 40. (Permission is hereby granted to intended addressee magazine and newspaper to reproduce this picture for addresseeÕs editorial news use only. Copyright 2001. THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY.)
13 / 28
THREE LITTLE PIGS: Three red river hogs are the newest animals to populate the savannah at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The hotel's 33-acre savannah is home to more than 200 African animals and can be viewed by guests 24 hours a day. Also known as African bush pigs, the hogs are indigenous to sub-Saharan Africa and are known for their unique ears. They now share a habitat on the wildlife reserve with giraffes, Ankole-Watusi cattle and ostriches. The trio is among less than 100 red river hogs in the United States. Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge is an accredited zoological facility and one of the deluxe resort hotels at the Walt Disney World Resort. (Photo: Gene Duncan)
14 / 28
Disney
15 / 28
HORSE-DRAWN MAGIC -- Private, horse-drawn carriage rides are now offered nightly at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, one of the "home away from home"-category resorts at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.Ê Guests experience a leisurely 30-minute excursion through the secluded beauty of the Walt Disney World backwoods.Ê Guests are encouraged to make reservations up to 60 days in advance by calling 407-824-2832. carriage-001
16 / 28
Disney
17 / 28
Disney
18 / 28
Spaceship Earth is the visual and thematic centerpiece of Epcot at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The geodesic dome weighs 16 million pounds and the outer "skin" of Spaceship Earth is made up of 11,324 aluminum and plastic-alloy triangles. The attraction inside Spaceship Earth presented by Siemens includes a time-travel adventure through the history of communication, showing how the spirit of innovation has moved people from the caves to the cosmos. (Gene Duncan, photographer)
19 / 28
Disney
20 / 28
Disney
21 / 28
Disney
22 / 28
Disney
23 / 28
The Nature Conservancy
24 / 28
Be a Character Artist Ð Claire Woodward (right), of Palm Harbor, Fla., draws a sketch of Tinker Bell during an Animation Academy workshop in The Magic of Disney Animation attraction at DisneyÕs Hollywood Studios. In addition to the chance for guests to learn how to draw a Disney animated character, the attraction also includes an animation gallery and a behind-the-scenes show that explores the process of creating animated characters. DisneyÕs Hollywood Studios is one of four theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Scott Miller, photographer)
25 / 28
Disney
26 / 28
Two new full-size custom character cars, created by Disney¥Pixar ÒCarsÓ creative director Jay Ward, enter the line-up for Richard Petty Driving Experience June 13, 2014 at Walt Disney World Speedway. The #28 Aiken Axler and #80 Sage VanDerSpin cars will be used in the new Piston Cup Junior Ride-Along program. ÊFor $59, the Junior Ride-Along program gives children ages 6 to 13 (and at least 48 inches tall) the chance to experience real-life racing excitement as they ride shotgun with a professional driving instructor for three thrilling laps in a specially equipped Piston Cup race car. ÊWalt Disney World Speedway is located near Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Ê(Todd Anderson, photographer)
27 / 28
Disney
28 / 28
Disney
© 2018 WXIA