More magic is coming to Walt Disney World in 2022.

The Florida-based theme park announced Thursday it’s planning to build a new "nature-inspired" resort, which will welcome guests "along the picturesque shoreline of Bay Lake."

Terri Schultz, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Vacation Club, said in a statement, "This resort experience will be a celebration of Walt Disney’s lifelong love and respect for nature, with some fun and even surprising accommodation types that families will find irresistible."

The as-yet-unnamed resort will open in 2022 and will have 900 hotel rooms as well as villas for Disney’s timeshare program.

Walt Disney World will welcome a new, nature-inspired resort in 2022 with more than 900 rooms and villas. (Proposed – Artist Concept Only) (Photo: Disney)

The new project joins three other resort construction projects underway at Disney World and will be located between Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

The 27,000-acre tourist destination already has 36 resorts on its property, as well as four theme parks.

Contributing: The Associated Press

