These are the wealthiest people in Georgia, Forbes says

The Peach State made the list six times. The magazine makes the list every year listing 400 of the wealthiest people in the country.

ATLANTA — Although it's everyone dream to be a millionaire, not all Georgians made the Forbes 400 list for the wealthiest people in the country.

People have to make at least $2.9 billion to even qualify for entry on the list. All wealth combined of those who made the list this year equated to $4.5 trillion, according to Forbes.

The magazine makes the list every year listing 400 of the wealthiest people in the country in industries from automotive to food and beverage, and more. The Peach State made the list at least six times this year.

Forbes said they interviewed employees, lawyers, financial advisors and several other people to discover the true wealth of those on the list. They also interviewed those with the assets.

Here are the wealthiest Georgians on the Forbes list:

Tied for 76:

Bubba Cathy

Dan Cathy

Trudy Cathy White

The children of the Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy all made the list at $9.7 billion. The metro Atlanta based fast food chain is currently owned by all three children, according to the Chick-fil-A website. They all serve as chairman, executive vice president and president of the chain. Truett's grandson, Andrew Cathy, who did not make the Forbes list is the CEO of the company.

89: Bernard Marcus

Bernard Marcus 118: Arthur Blank

Two of Home Depot's co-founders Marcus and Blank made the list. According to the department store's website, Blank and Marcus were fired from an improvement center in the 1970s. They dreamed up the Home Depot vision at a coffee shop in Los Angeles before opening up the first two stores in metro Atlanta in 1979, the website stated. Marcus' wealth equates to $9.2 billion while Blank came up at $7.9 billion.

156: Jim Kennedy

Kennedy is the chairman emeritus of Cox Enterprises, a media company based in metro Atlanta, the website states. His wealth sits at a whopping $6.7 billion, the Forbes report states.

The non-Georgians at the top of the list was Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and owner of the X platform, formerly known as Twitter. Musk's wealth equates to $251 billion. Right below Musk is Jeff Bezos who owns Amazon.