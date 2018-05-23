VILLA RICA, Ga. — Authorities in Villa Rica confirm they are working a double shooting at a hotel that left one person dead.

The incident happened Tuesday night at the Fairbridge Inn Express Hotel on Hwy 61, just north of I-20.

Right now, police say at least two people were shot, and one of the victims died.

No other information about a suspect or a possible motive was available.

