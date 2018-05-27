DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- One person is being charged for allegedly making a false report about a kidnapping.

DeKalb County Police initially told 11Alive that officers had an alleged kidnapping suspect in custody on Highway near Mountain Industrial Highway. Their investigation revealed that there was no legitimate kidnapping.

Public Information Officer Shiera Campbell said the complainant is being charged with making a false statement and false reporting.

The person who was initially apprehended for alleged kidnapping has been arrested for outstanding warrants unrelated to this case.

The detectives are still working to see if there ever was a child and who the child may belong to. This is still an active investigation.

