MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities say a man was killed and another has been left in critical condition after they led deputies on a chase that ended on a crash.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to stop a car on I-75 North near mile marker 192 around 3:20 p.m. June 7.

When deputies approached the vehicle, they reportedly smelled a strong odor of raw marijuana. The driver immediately drove off from the scene and deputies followed.

Officials said the vehicle, a 2007 silver Toyota Camry, exited I-75 and turned east on Johnstonville Road. The pursuit reached speeds of 100 mph. The Toyota then turned south on Georgia Hwy 42 towards the city of Forsyth.

A deputy performed a precision immobilization technique PIT maneuver on Hwy 42 near Sutton Road, causing the Toyota to hit several trees on the shoulder. Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, 28-year-old Guadalupe Garcia of Arcadia, Florida was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger, a yet-unidentified Hispanic male, is in critical condition at the Medical Center-Navicent Health in Macon, Georgia.

Officials called in the Georgia State Patrol to investigate the incident. Both cocaine and marijuana were found inside of the vehicle.

Authorities said the crash closed Hwy 42 for several hours while the scene was processed.

