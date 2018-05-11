CHIPPEWA FALLS, WIS. - A 10-year-old girl is in custody after being accused of killing a 6-month-old infant at a daycare near Chippewa Falls.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk says it happened the afternoon of Oct. 30 at a daycare in the Town of Tilden. The provider called 911 and told dispatchers a baby boy was found bleeding from the head. He was rushed to an area hospital, then flown to St. Paul but the child did not survive. A doctor treating the baby told investigators the death was not an accident.

Kowalczyk says the 10-year-old confessed to her involvement in the baby's death, saying she hurt the little boy. Her case is currently being handled in the adult court system. The young defendant appeared in Chippewa County Court on Monday morning, where a judge set a cash bond of $50,000.

The sheriff says the child's death is still under investigation.

