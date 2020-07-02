SARASOTA, Fla. — At 107 years old, Joe Newman still drives his dream car.

The Sarasota man was recently featured on an episode of Inside Edition, which said he's one of the oldest drivers in America.

And, yes, Newman still pumps his own gas, the outlet said.

10News first profiled Newman in November 2019 at 106 years old. On the Road reporter Bobby Lewis said Newman moved to the area four years ago and bought his dream car during a routine trip to the podiatrist.

He told the doctor buying a red convertible was on his bucket list. She said she just so happened to be selling one.

A $4,000 check later, he walked out with the keys to a red convertible Mercedes.

“I put the top down for impression,” he said last year.

Newman said his family drove a Model A Ford. He learned to drive on a Model T.

Newman turned 107 last month and just renewed his driver's license, Inside Edition reported. It expires in 2022.

