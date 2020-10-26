11Alive wins four GABBY Awards

The Georgia Association of Broadcasters' GABBY Awards highlight radio and television excellence in the state.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Association of Broadcasters (GAB) held the 2020 GABBY Awards virtually for the first time on Saturday, Oct. 24 in Buckhead.

11Alive was honored with four GABBY Awards for:

Best Photographer: Matt Pearl

Best Reporter: Brendan Keefe

Best Station Produced Promo: Brendan Keefe - 911: Parkland

Best Community Service Project: 11Alive and Atlanta Mission - Building Hope and a Future: The campaign to house those facing homelessness in Atlanta

For the fourth year in a row, 11Alive won the Best Large Marketing TV News Reporter category.

Click here for a full list of 2020 GABBY Award winners.