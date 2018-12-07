The 11Alive Morning Rush team grabbed their aprons to compete and raise awareness of a charity event called the Waiters' Race Atlanta on Sunday.

"I have a new appreciation for the work that waiters do now," said 11Alive's Shiba Russell. "This is all for a great cause."

The Industry Fund, Le Bilboquet Atlanta and The Shops Buckhead Atlanta will host the second annual event on July 15, 2018 at 5:00 pm at The Shops Buckhead Atlanta.

It's the highlight of a summer block party with center-wide attractions from 3:00-7:00 pm.

11Alive's Crash Clark was the winner of the morning team practice race this week. He didn't finish the race first, but the was the only one to pour his champagne without spilling it.

11Alive Meteorologist Chesley McNeil dropped the glass from his tray before the race even started.

11Alive's Francesca Amiker led the race most of the way. "This takes me back to my Steak 'n Shake days," she said.

The Waiters’ Race Atlanta offers a Southern version of the more than 100-year-old Parisian tradition. Participants will navigate through various obstacles with a loaded server’s tray in one hand.

After finishing the route, competing waiters and waitresses will be challenged to open and pour a perfect glass of champagne.

The event is designed to celebrate the dedication and discipline of the more than 230,000 food preparers and servers who work in the metro Atlanta restaurant industry.

It also benefits The Giving Kitchen, an Atlanta-based non-profit organization that supports members of Atlanta's restaurant community when faced with an unanticipated crisis, such as a health emergency.

Since its inception, TGK has supported over 1,000 restaurant workers in need of assistance, with more than $1.5 million dollars in financial support.

“The Industry Fund is honored to contribute to TGK’s efforts to support Atlanta’s restaurant industry workers for the second year in a row,” Industry Fund Founder, Rainer Shaw said. “We look forward to giving back to the workers who are an instrumental part of one of Atlanta biggest industries. “

The winner of the race will receive a round-trip ticket to Paris for two and a traveling trophy to be housed in their restaurant for the next 12 months.

“Le Bilboquet Atlanta is proud to host Atlanta’s second annual Waiters’ Race,” said Le Bilboquet Atlanta General Manager, Ilona Knopfler. “Our patio offers a front row view of the finish line and we hope that everyone in the community will join us in celebrating one of Atlanta’s core industries with this iconic French tradition.”

Before and after the race, The Shops Buckhead Atlanta will host a complimentary summer block party at Center Plaza that will include live entertainment, outdoor cocktail bars, food tasting stations, a flower cart, children’s games and a bocce court.

In addition, The Shops Buckhead Atlanta retailers will be offering exclusive experiences, amenities and promotions during the event.

Event sponsors include Arcus Capitol Partners, Whispering Angel, Moet Hennessy, Costal Restaurant Equipment Rentals and Flavors Magazine.

