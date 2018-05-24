ATLANTA — A winning lottery ticket worth more than $1 million was sold in Thomasville, Georgia, officials announced.

The ticket for the May 23 Fantasy 5 drawing worth $1,361,859 was sold at the Shell gas station at 2103 Smith Ave. in Thomasville. The city is about 240 miles south of Atlanta, just north of the Florida state line.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 2-16-18-21-29.

Fantasy 5 winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.

Once people know you're suddenly wealthy, you'll be badgered by requests for handouts from everyone from charities to long-lost friends and relatives–not to mention all the financial "experts" who will be vying for your business.
You have the choice between taking the prize money all at once or having it paid out over 26 years in the form of an annuity.
For the first six months after you win the lottery, don't do anything drastic, like quitting your job, buying a home in Europe, trading up for a luxury car or building a collection of Birkin handbags.
There is no better investment than paying off debts.
Handpick your own lawyer, accountant and investment advisor, and requiring them to work together.
Ely recommends putting the money in safe, short-term investments and not even touching it for the first six months
Especially if you're not accustomed to having a lot of money.
The best defense is to erect a variety of roadblocks that make it difficult, if not impossible, for creditors to reach your money and property.
You can offset the additional income from your lottery winnings with a charitable deduction. But you must make your donation by Dec. 31.
If your winnings have made you suddenly wealthy, this may be the first time that you need to plan for estate tax.
