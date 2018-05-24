ATLANTA — A winning lottery ticket worth more than $1 million was sold in Thomasville, Georgia, officials announced.

The ticket for the May 23 Fantasy 5 drawing worth $1,361,859 was sold at the Shell gas station at 2103 Smith Ave. in Thomasville. The city is about 240 miles south of Atlanta, just north of the Florida state line.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 2-16-18-21-29.

Fantasy 5 winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.

