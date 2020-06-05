x
Skip Navigation

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

news

18-year-old South Carolina woman missing, last seen May 1

Shelby Paczensy is not known to drive or own a vehicle, according to the report.
Credit: Charleston County Sheriff's Office

CHARLESTON, S.C. — An 18-year-old from Charleston is missing and hasn't been seen in several days.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, Shelby Lynn Paczensy was last seen on May 1 around 5:30 a.m. on Johns Island. 

She is not known to drive or own a vehicle, according to the report.

Anyone with information on the wherabouts of Paczensy should notify CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111 or the Charleston's County Sheriff's Office at  843-743-7200, or contact Detective Wiedemann at 843-740-3104 or via email  jwiedemann@charlestoncounty.org.