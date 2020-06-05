18-year-old South Carolina woman missing, last seen May 1

Shelby Paczensy is not known to drive or own a vehicle, according to the report.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — An 18-year-old from Charleston is missing and hasn't been seen in several days.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, Shelby Lynn Paczensy was last seen on May 1 around 5:30 a.m. on Johns Island.

