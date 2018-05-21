COBB COUNTY, Ga. — First responders are headed to the Chattahoochee River after an 18-year-old drowned trying to cross it early Monday evening.

According to Cobb County Police, officers and members of the fire department responded around 3 p.m. to Sandy Point at 3700 Akers Mill Road, along the river.

Police said teen was swimming with friends and tried to cross the water. He was unable to, and officials recovered his body almost two hours later.

No other information was available.

