OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — As day breaks, crews have taken up searching for a missing 16-year-old who was swept off the north pier at Holland State Park and into Lake Michigan once again.

The girl and another teen, a 16-year-old boy, were on the pier Wednesday night around 11:30 when a large wave swept them both into the water.

According to Sgt. Jay Douglas with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the boy was able to get out of the water on his own and find help, but the girl was not.

Crews started to search Wednesday evening and into the overnight hours, however, waves in the area were about five to ten feet high and moving north -- making the search process difficult.

The search was temporarily suspended and picked back up around 8 a.m. Thursday. The Coast Guard and multiple other law enforcement agencies returned to the scene in attempts to locate the girl -- who is presumed dead at this point in the search, Douglas said during a press conference Thursday morning.

The water conditions are too poor to send dive teams in, Douglas continued. Teams are along the shoreline to see if they can spot the girl's body. The Coast Guard helicopter is also out searching.

The Coast Guard, Park Township Fire and Zeeland Township all had drones on scene Wednesday and Douglas said they may bring them out again Thursday.

Douglas says both teens are from the east side of the state -- they were friends trying to see Lake Michigan for the first time.

"Lake Michigan isn't a joke," Douglas said during a press conference Thursday. "It's dangerous. These kinds of conditions are not condition to be out on the pier."

The boy has been release from Holland Hospital and is in the care of his family.

Neither of the teens' names will be released at this time.

