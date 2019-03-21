ATLANTA — One 2020 Democratic presidential candidate is raising eyebrows over his comments on female nominees.

Former Governor of Colorado John Hickenlooper was in Atlanta Wednesday night, answering questions about his campaign at a CNN town hall.

At one point, the moderator asks Hickenlooper if he would nominate a woman as his running mate.

Hickenlooper says, "Of course," but then keeps going.

"How come we're not asking more often, the women, 'Would you be willing to put a man on the ticket?'"

A political reporter from CNN says he caught up with Hickenlooper after the town hall and asked him to clarify that statement.

Hickenlooper stood by it, saying the media often discount the chances of women winning and he was trying to make a point. He says his comments were taken out of context.

Hickenlooper entered the Democratic race earlier in March. He says his campaign will center around key issues like gun control and climate change.