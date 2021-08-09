23-year-old Perdue Farms employee dies from electrocution

Antonio Ramirez was found by a manager, who realized he was being electrocuted.

KATHLEEN, Ga. — One Houston County man is dead after being electrocuted at Perdue Farms on Sunday.

According to Assistant Houston County Coroner David Gabbard, it happened around 5:30 a.m.

Gabbard says a manager noticed 23-year-old Antonio Ramirez kneeling like he was looking for something. As he got close to Ramirez, he felt a shock and realized Ramirez was being electrocuted.

It happened as Ramirez cleaned an area called “The Hot Room.”

Medical workers transported him to a Perry Hospital, but he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Perdue Farms Incorporated is located at 250 State Route 247 Spur.