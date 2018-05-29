DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Fire officials say three people had to be rescued from a car after it went down an embankment Monday night.

According tio DeKalb Fire and Rescue spokesman Capt. Eric Jackson, the car veered off the road down the embankment near Birch Road and Orion Drive near the AMC Theaters at North DeKalb Mall.

Jackson said three people had to be extricated from the vehicle and taken to Grady Hospital. One of the patients is reported to be in critical condition.

No other information was available.

