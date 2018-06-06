LEBANON, Mo. – The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating after five children were killed in a morning fire in Lebanon.

Fire crews responded to the 1100 block of Ivey Lane around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Six people, including five children were pulled from the fire. All five children were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was airlifted to a Springfield, Missouri hospital. Her condition is unknown.

The Lebanon Police Department is asking for bystanders to stay away so investigations can conduct their jobs efficiently.

The ages of the children have not been released.

Lebanon is about two and a half hours from St. Louis.

