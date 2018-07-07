JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Authorities confirm a 6-year-old from Powder Springs died in Jacksonville, Florida this week.

It happened July 5 at the Alimacani boat ramp off Heckscher Drive.

According to to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, rescuers with the city's fire and rescue department arrived to the area near the ramp at Huguenot Park to find the victim laying face up in the sand.

Crews reported the child was unresponsive, and they immediately started performing CPR until medical units got there. They then took the 6-year-old and the child's parents to the hospital.

An official cause of death is undetermined right now, and the investigation into what happened is still ongoing.

© 2018 WXIA