ATLANTA — A 66-year-old man was killed Wednesday evening after five cars were involved in an accident on Interstate-285.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to I-285 near Donald Lee Hollowell Drive to around 4:45 p.m.

GSP said the at-fault driver was traveling south on I-285 in the second lane when they somehow lost control and struck the concrete barrier before coming to a rest in the middle of traffic. It's unclear how the other four vehicles were involved.

Emergency responders transported the 66-year-old man to Grady hospital, but he later died. Authorities have identified him, yet.

No other information was available.

