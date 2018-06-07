AUSTEL, Ga. — Eight kilograms of heroin with a street value of approximately $400,000 was seized at Cobb County home on June 29.

An ongoing investigation lead the Department of Homeland Security Investigations and Cobb County Sheriff's Office SWAT team to execute a search warrant at a residence on Veterans Memorial Highway in Austel.

A 2-year old child was also in the home which authorities said had access to the room where the drugs was found.

The child belongs to the couple who was arrested at the home.

Juan DeJesus, 32, who deputies said also goes by Juan DeJesus Torres was arrested.

A woman named Renya Maria Romero, 28, who also goes by Reyna Maria Velez-Romero was also arrested.

Both were charged with trafficking heroin and reckless conduct.

Booking photos of Juan DeJesus (32), Renya Maria Romero (28) provided by Cobb County Sheriff's Office.

Sherrod, Tiffany

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office said that because both suspects are from Mexico, there were no available relatives to release the child to therefore, the child was taken into protective custody by the Department of Family and Children Services.

Authorities said the couple was in the United States unlawfully and will be deported after their they face the consequences of their drug arrest.

These arrests are part of much larger investigation of the Department of Homeland Security Investigation as it continues to track and counter drug activity on both sides of the border.

© 2018 WXIA