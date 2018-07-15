An 8-year-old boy drowned near the old Pontchartrain Beach site Saturday afternoon, NOPD says.

Officers, NOFD and Levee Board Police were called to a portion of old Pontchartrain Beach in the 2000 block of Lakeshore Drive around 3:13 p.m.

When they arrived, an 8-year-old boy was found unresponsive who had been swimming with his family on a boat anchored offshore. According to NOPD, the boy took off his life jacket and went under water.

He was found unconscious a short time later. First responders performed CPR at the scene and while the boy was being transported to University Medical Center.

The boy was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the boy after an autopsy is completed. Additional information has not been released at this time.

