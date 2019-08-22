99-year-old Thomas Franklin Vaughns served in the Army Air Corps from 1942 to 1946 as a mechanic for the Tuskegee Airman and was also later drafted into the Korean War.

Vaughns is an alumnus of the University of Pine Bluff, which is where he received five overdue military medals from Sen. John Boozman at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Vaughns received the World War II Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, Honorable Service Lapel Button WW II, Good Conduct Medal, and National Defense Service Medal.

