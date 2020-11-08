x
World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

The police department organized a socially distanced parade to honor the 100-year-old vet.
Credit: Rosemary Florio

WATERBURY, Conn. — John Veneri celebrated his 100th birthday in style Monday. 

Veneri's daughter Rosemary, sent FOX61 his picture last month saying there was a plan to celebrate his birthday. 

To honor Veneri -- Waterbury police organized a socially distanced parade to at his home this afternoon and he was all smiles.

Those close to Veneri say he has a heart of gold and is always there for those in need. 

Veneri served in the army during World War II. 

Thank you for your service John and happy birthday! 

