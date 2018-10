A stolen base in the World Series just won everybody in the country a free taco.

Taco Bell's "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion advertises a free Doritos Locos Taco when someone steals a base during the World Series.

It happened Tuesday night courtesy of Mookie Betts from the Red Sox.

Tacos can be picked up on Thursday, Nov. 1 between 2 and 6 p.m. More details are available here.

