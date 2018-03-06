At least one person is dead following an accident between a car and a motorcycle in Gwinnett County.

The accident happened on westbound Highway 316 near Williams Farm Road near Dacula, Georgia before 10 p.m. Traffic is being diverted at Drowning Creek Road.

Details regarding the cause of the accident have not yet been released but officials believe the road will be shut down through midnight as crews investigate and clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

