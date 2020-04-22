AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — A 17-year-old from Aiken County was found dead in a clay pit after he went missing on Wednesday.

Hunter Randall, 17, from Warrenville, was pronounced dead at the scene of a clay pit located off the 2100 block of Pine Log Road. According to the release, Hunter and friends were swimming in a body of water when Hunter went missing after jumping off an embankment. Department of Natural Resource officers located Hunter submerged in the body of water at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning in Newberry.