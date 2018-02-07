ATLANTA – This year’s AJC Peachtree Road Race will host a reunion of sorts for two men who have known each other since the first grade.

What Larry Kuglar and Chuck Speight didn’t know for years is that the two share an affinity for Atlanta’s most popular 4th of July tradition.

There was no AJC Peachtree Road Race when the two met at Cedartown’s Benedict School.

“We only lived a half-mile apart,” says Speight. “We grew up in the same neighborhood.”

High school graduation sent them in different directions, different colleges, different branches of the military.

The year 1975 brought them back together, only they didn’t know it.

“I heard on the radio these people were running down Peachtree Street and I thought, that sounds kind of neat,” says Speight.

Both Larry and Chuck had the same thought. Separated by years and dozens of other sweaty bodies, they ran one Peachtree after another, only neither of them knew that the other was taking part until they saw each other on a day when Larry was wearing a Peachtree t-shirt.

“I was bragging about it being my 35th, and he said, ‘well, it’s mine too,’” says Kuglar.

Their passion for Peachtree has spread to loved ones. Their wives, children, and grandchildren have run the race multiple times.

Larry and Chuck keep it friendly, but they both admit it’s Chuck who seems to reach the finish line first.

“He usually leaves me about Piedmont,” says Kuglar. “He has much less to carry over that hill than I do.”

There was that year though, not that long ago, when Larry passed his friend right before the finish line.

Details behind the strategy of that conquest remain a mystery.

“He’s not telling,” says Speight. “It will remain a secret.”

Just as mysterious is the number of Peachtrees these friends have left to run.

“We hope it’s a while yet,” says Kuglar.

“A long time in the distance,” says Speight.

