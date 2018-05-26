ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- As meteorologists keep an eye on Alberto, you can follow along!

Tropical track

This is the latest "cone of uncertainty," which shows an area where the center of the storm could go, when and how strong it might be at the given time. Alberto is expected to make landfall at around 1 pm on Monday, May 28, 2018.

Wind Threat

As Alberto moves northward into Alabama, we will see winds increasing Tuesday morning in the metro area.

Satellite and radar

The latest satellite and radar image for the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean.

Watches and warnings

What's a watch? What's a warning? Here are the official alerts that can be issued for your area and what you should do.

