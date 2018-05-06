RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Authorities in Danville, Va. said that the 7-month-old baby at the center of an Amber Alert was found safe and her father was arrested.

Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Secret Service, FBI and Randolph County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Carl Ray Kennedy was arrested in Randleman, N.C. and is in police custody. Emma Grace Kennedy was abducted from a gas station in Danville, Va. on Sunday night after police said Carl Kennedy attacked her mother with a knife and sped away in a gold Suzuki sedan.

Authorities said Emma appears to be in good health and is being evaluated at a local hospital. Her mother has been notified of her being found.

On Monday, Virginia state authorities traveled to Durham, N.C. after a person said a man tried to sell them a baby, but officials determined that case was unrelated to the Amber Alert. That report came after the pair was possibly spotted in the area of Seven Springs, N.C.

This is a developing story. As more information becomes available, it will be updated.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Email* Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC