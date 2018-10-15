BARRON, Wis. - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl believed to have been taken from the residence where her parents were found dead Monday morning.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald confirmed to KARE 11 that the victims found dead in the home are the parents of 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who is unaccounted for. On Monday afternoon an Amber Alert was issued for Jayme. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says she was taken from the residence early Monday morning, likely with a gun. No suspects have been identified.

The victims were identified as James Closs, 56, and Denise Closs, 46. Fitzgerald would not say how the two victims died, but did confirm that bullets were found.

Jayme Closs, circa 2015.

"It was a difficult crime scene for our people to be apart of," Fitzgerald said. "I don’t know what happened here. I’ve been doing this for 20 plus years and I just don’t know what happened in this case."

"There's no immediate danger that we know of, but there are a lot of unknowns in this case, and that's the frustrating part.

Both the FBI and representatives from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are on the scene. Fitzgerald says the immediate area around the home has been searched both by drone and infrared camera, and deputies have spoken with staff at Jayme's school and her friends. Photos with her picture have been handed out around town in case anyone has spotted her.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence off Highway 8 at 1 a.m. Monday just outside the city of Barron after dispatchers received a call from someone requesting help. When squads arrived on scene they found two adults dead, and 13-year-old Jayme Closs unaccounted for. Investigators believe she may be in danger.

Jayme Closs is described as 5 feet tall, 100 pounds with strawberry blonde hair and green eyes. Anyone who sees her, or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Barron County Sheriff at 715-537-3106.

This is a developing story. We will update it as information becomes available.

