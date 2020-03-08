Missing Child Alert issued for Jacksonville 9-month-old

The child may be in the company of Corey Sims, who was last seen wearing a light blue polo shirt, coral, casual shorts and white sneakers.

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for 9-month-old Noah Sims, last seen in the 8000 block of 103rd Street in Jacksonville.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Noah is Black with black hair and brown eyes. He is 2-feet-tall and weighs 20 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray onesie.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the child may be in the company of Corey Sims, 36, who is described as Black with black hair and brown eyes. Sims is 5-feet and nine inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

JSO says on Sunday, patrol officers responded in reference to the missing child. It was reported that the victim was last seen at approximately 8:30 p.m. when his father (Corey Sims) left the residence with him.

Police say Corey Sims has since refused to return the child and has made statements that have led officers to be concerned for his and the child’s safety. Efforts to locate them have been unsuccessful.

Sims was last seen wearing a light blue polo shirt, coral-colored casual shorts and white sneakers.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500 or 911.