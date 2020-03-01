SHERWOOD, Ark. — UPDATE: Suspect in Amber Alert arrested in connection to Sherwood double homicide

A 6-year-old is safe and a suspect is in custody after an Amber Alert was issued Friday morning.

The Sherwood Police Department inactivated the alert after officers with the Arkansas Community Correction's Special Response Team and North Little Rock Police Department assisted in the recovery of 6-year-old Julian Boyd.

Boyd was reported missing around 6 a.m on Friday and police said the suspect was 33-year-old Napolean Haire.

Investigators with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office notified NLRPD around 12:05 p.m. that the vehicle described in the Amber Alert was located at Quality Inn & Suites on West 29th Street.

Julian was safely recovered and Haire was arrested.

No injuries were reported.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.