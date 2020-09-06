Artist creates mural honoring Breonna Taylor and George Floyd in Louisville

Damon Thompson worked from photos of them to create the murals. He said he wanted them to look real, like they were looking at the viewer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A large, impressive mural of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd now graces the wall of an art studio in Louisville’s Phoenix Hill neighborhood.

Louisville sculptor Ed Hamilton, who has owned the historic building on S. Shelby St. since 1978, knew he wanted to honor the lives of Taylor and Floyd who were both killed by police. Hamilton knew of the work and talent of artist Damon Thompson, who created a mural of Prince across the street from Hamilton’s studio. So, he asked Thompson to work on the mural of Taylor and Floyd.

“They're unflinching. Eyes are locked. They might not be with us anymore, but they are with us,” Thompson said.