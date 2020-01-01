GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman has been arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder after a homicide investigation where three people were killed.

According to Greensboro Police, 61-year-old Jerry Griffin, 10-year-old Mkenzie McKinney, and 2-year-old Serenity Rose have been identified as victims in the incident.

Brittany McKinney, 28, has been taken into custody for the shooting.

Police say all three victims were shot and died from gunshot wounds. The shooting is believed to be a domestic violence incident and police say McKinney had some sort of relationship with the victims.

The incident happened at a home on Sweet Birch Drive after police conducted a welfare check at the home around 11 a.m. after someone called 911 about a potential drug overdose. Police say when officers arrived, they witnessed an 'aggravated assault.'

Brittany Christina McKinney

Guilford County jail

The aggravated assault investigation then turned into a homicide investigation. Police say McKinney was arrested a short while after she left the scene in a different location.

Police say there is not an additional threat to the community and the investigation is ongoing.

