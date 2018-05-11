ATLANTA -- The Atlanta City Council could vote Monday night to redevelop the Gulch -- a 40-acre hole in the ground near Mercedez-Benz Stadium.

City council members have been listening to public comment on the issue for the last three hours.

The controversial deal, worth nearly $2 billion, is supported by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. It would transform the area into a mixed-use development that includes businesses, office space and housing.

The developer, CIM from Los Angeles, wants to spend about $5 billion to fill the big hole downtown with skyscrapers, hotels, shops and restaurants. It would also include affordable housing.

The deal with the City of Atlanta would give the developer a sales tax break and property tax break of nearly $2 billion.

In return, the developer would spend millions for affordable housing, economic development and a new fire station. Nearly 40 percent of the construction contracts would go to women and minority-owned firms.

Former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young said that every huge project crucial to Atlanta's growth and prosperity has been controversial. He's for the Gulch deal, while others say it would be bad for the City.

People are still lined up to speak in public comment at tonight's meeting. The city council is expected to vote Monday night, but it is unclear which way it will go.

The Gulch decision is closely tied to Norfolk Southern, which has considered moving its headquarters to Atlanta if the deal passed.

The Fortune 500 company's CEO said the move was contingent on Monday's vote.

