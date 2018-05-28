ATLANTA — Authorities say a man is alive and well after he nearly drowned in an Atlanta pool Memorial Day.

According to Atlanta Fire Department spokesperson Sgt. Cortez Stafford, crews responded to Powell Pool at Mozley Park off Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive around 2 p.m. after getting calls that a person was unconscious.

When crews got there, they found the on-duty life guards performing CPR on the victim, a man in his late 20s to early 30s. By that time, Cortez said the man was breathing and conscious.

Emergency crews took the man to Grady Hospital for further treatment.

