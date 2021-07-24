Doctor worried about APS vaccination numbers, supports mask requirement

Dr. Frita Fisher with the Atlanta Medical Association said the vaccination numbers APS reported are far too low as the Delta variant continues to spread.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools isn't backing off masks just yet and will require them for students and staff this school year.

It’s a move Dr. Frita Fisher with the Atlanta Medical Association agrees with.

“They’re putting children first. They’re putting staff first. They’re putting safety first,” she said.

She said the vaccination numbers APS reported are far too low as the Delta variant continues to spread. Only 18% of eligible students are vaccinated and nearly 60% of district staff are fully vaccinated or plan to be.

“These low numbers are very alarming to me, because at this point we know that the vaccinations work. These surges are likely to continue and our children are going to continue to be at risk,” said Dr. Fisher.

The Dekalb County School District will also masks.

Betty Card stands behind the district, and her nephew agrees, as he was getting his COVID-19 vaccine Saturday.

“Better safe than sorry,” said Card. “I don’t have to worry about them. I feel like this will be more protection.”

“I think it’s necessary to wear masks at school to be safe, to have protection,” said her nephew.

As parents prepare to send their students back to school, Dr. Fisher said it’s still not too late to consider getting eligible kids vaccinated, while still encouraging them to wear masks.

“I encourage parents to stay informed, respect the science, and to talk to their physicians. I want the parents to just stop and talk to physicians and scientists they trust,” Dr. Fisher recommends.

She said it’s as much about protecting your own child as it is other people’s kids too.

“By wearing masks, they are respecting the science and they are doing their part to help us get to the end of the pandemic,” she said.

Clayton County Public Schools will also be requiring masks.