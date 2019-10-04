ATLANTA — The big game ends and now Minneapolis is passing the baton to Atlanta.

Sound familiar?

For the second year in a row, Atlanta is preparing to host one of the biggest sporting events in the country - this time the Final Four, a year after our friends up north hosted the event.

The last time Atlanta hosted the Final Four, Louisville hoisted the trophy and the city brought in $70 million in economic development.

Fast forward five years, and that money is now chump change.

Minneapolis officials expect to bring in a whopping $142 million from hosting college basketball's semi-final and championship game.

Atlanta officials are expecting a similar number for the 2020 Final Four.

Remember, Minneapolis hosted the Super Bowl the year before Atlanta. Twin Cities officials say the big game brought in more than $400 million in economic development. That's the same figure touted by Atlanta city officials.

But Atlanta has something Minneapolis does not - an extra $65 million in their back pocket. That's the amount of economic development brought in by the College Football National Championship game.

Atlanta is the first city to host all three events in back-to-back-to-back years.

