ATLANTA -- Did you attend a costume party in Atlanta in 2018? If so you might be in the 11Alive Halloween costume photo gallery!

We saw vampires, zombies, evil clowns, and even the Supreme leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un carrying a Donald Trump doll. Thanks to the owners of Chuckyfoto, Dylan York and Chucky Kahng, and talented staff, we were able to cover a variety of venues across Atlanta, ranging from premiere clubs, restaurants, and dive bars, just about everything was covered.