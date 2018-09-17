Atlanta-based nonprofit City of Refuge will open its new Tech Academy in the Workforce Innovation Hub on Monday and launch the Academy’s first six-month training program.

The program will introduce 25 local students to the world of coding.

In conjunction with Interapt, a Kentucky-based information technology firm, and Accenture, a global professional services company, City of Refuge will provide Westside residents with the skills to succeed in the information technology industry.

"When we train and place someone in a high-paying and unfilled job, we're injecting income into the local economy. That income ripples through the economy several times over, leading to more income for local business and more jobs over time. Some estimate that one high-paying tech job can lead to an additional five local jobs over the medium to long term,” said Ankur Gopal, founder and CEO of Interapt.

Atlanta-based nonprofit City of Refuge will open its new Tech Academy in the Workforce Innovation Hub on Monday and launch the Academy's first six-month training program. The program will introduce 25 local students to the world of coding.

Information technology currently ranks fifth for highest value of unfilled jobs.

A recent study found there are 263,586 open positions in the industry at a value of $20.1 billion.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Additionally, software engineers have some of the highest values from unfilled jobs with nearly 13,200 open positions valued at $1.3 million.

“Atlanta being the fourth largest tech hub in the United States puts the City of Refuge Tech Academy in a great position to bring authentic innovation and life impact to the Westside,” said Dom Preyer, director of the Workforce Innovation Hub.

The mission of the new Tech Academy at City of Refuge is to transform students and empower them through technology.

Interapt will provide its own teachers and train local staff to support the program during its two-year contract with City of Refuge.

Students of the program must be at least 16 to enroll and will ultimately graduate as junior software developers.

Students will participate in a certificate program in a specific field and complete a soft skills training led by Accenture during the final months of the program.

At the end of each six-month course, students will be placed into a full-time job with a corporate partner company, or a four-to-six-month internship to gain valuable work experience.

Since the program is a full-time commitment, City of Refuge will support the students through housing assistance and a weekly stipend.

“We have seen tremendous interest from the local community for this new technology training program and it has been extremely inspiring to see it all come to life over the past several months,” said Bruce Deel, founder and CEO of City of Refuge. “There is a severe shortage of skilled workers in the information technology industry and we are eager to equip residents on the Westside with the knowledge to thrive in the technical metropolis of the Southeast.”

Several companies in Atlanta have contributed to the launch of the Tech Academy, including Elavon, Chick-fil-A, Cox Enterprises, and Ernst & Young, among others.

“Accenture’s corporate citizenship initiatives, Skills to Succeed, helps close skills and employment gaps for vulnerable people around the world, and we are proud to have supported the Tech Academy on a pro bono basis throughout its development over the last year,” said Scott Brown, Senior Managing Director, Accenture. “We’re very exciting about today’s launch, our continued work with City of Refuge going forward, and what it will mean to the future of this community, bringing opportunity to those who need it most.”

In late 2016, City of Refuge launched a $25.6M capital campaign, and today, more than 37 corporations around the Atlanta area have contributed over $22 million to City of Refuge. The capital is now being used to build more infrastructure for new and expanded vocational programs, including the Tech Academy, and to provide funding for programming within each platform.

© 2018 WXIA