NORCROSS, Ga. — A preliminary hearing was held Friday for the mother of a 10-month-old baby boy and her boyfriend currently facing multiple charges in the child's death.

Amir Vega was pronounced dead at the hospital early in the morning on Sept. 3. His mother, Dennisa Vega-Rivera, 27, is charged with cruelty to children in the second degree. He boyfriend, Jahlin Corey, 27, is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

Vega-Rivera and Corey both appeared at the hearing, sitting next to each other, but with noticeable space in between them. As an investigator testified, Vega-Rivera lowered her head several times and cried, while Corey kept looking forward.

Gwinnett County Police Department Cpl. Doug Lumas testified the couple first noticed problems with Amir around midnight Sept. 3.

ORIGINAL STORY: Mother, boyfriend charged in death of 10-month-old who had fractured skull

Lumas said the couple told investigators the baby went to sleep in his crib, but woke up having trouble breathing. After putting the baby in the shower to help with his breathing, the couple laid down with the baby. Lumas testified a few hours later, Vega-Rivera called 911 when his heart appeared to stop beating.

After Amir’s death, Lumas said an autopsy was completed by the medical examiner. While the autopsy report is not complete, Lumas said the medical examiner told him Amir had “fingerprint type marks all around his abdominal area and some scratches that appeared to have scabbing on them, also, on the abdominal area. Visible injuries around the child’s mouth which they described as second or third-degree burns.”

“There was a fractured skull due to blunt force trauma. There were internal injuries in the abdominal area caused by blunt force trauma and a few broken ribs,” Lumas continued.

The prosecution asked Lumas if the couple had any explanation for the various injuries. Lumas testified Vega-Rivera told officers the baby rolled off the bed a few days earlier and fell onto toy blocks. Corey, Lumas testified that some of the injuries were accidents.

Lumas said Corey told him Amir was having stomach issues. Corey said he pushed on the baby’s stomach and around the kidney area in the days before the death to see where the baby’s stomach was hurting, according to Lumas.

“He said the bruising around the baby’s abdominal area was from him picking up the baby too hard,” Lumas described. “He said his fingernails were long and caused the scratches on the baby.”

As for the burns around the baby’s mouth, Lumas said Corey told him he accidentally made the baby a bottle that was too hot.

Lumas added Corey moved in with Vega-Rivera, a few weeks prior to Amir's death, after Corey left Bartow County jail. She apparently told investigators she never saw Corey be mean or harmful to Amir or to her other two daughters. However, the admissions from Corey is why he was charged with murder, according to Lumas.

Corey’s defense attorney, Christopher Walker, pointed out, the ambulance carrying Amir and his mother to the hospital on the day he died, was involved in an accident.

“The baby fell off the gurney?” Walker asked

“Yes,” Lumas responded, before adding EMS told him the baby fell onto a soft medical bag.

Another ambulance came and finished taking Amir to the hospital. Walker said the murder charge against his client was premature given the autopsy is not complete and the ambulance was in an accident.

“You got a child in trauma, you’ve got a child as admitted by the officer, rolling of the gurney in an ambulance, the mother is injured in this incident and the delay of time getting to the hospital.”

The judge disagreed, saying the state met its burden of proof. Both defendants were bonded over to Superior Court.

According to the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services, DFCS has no records of any contact or issues with the family.

11Alive tried to reach other family members for comment, but was unable to reach anyone.

