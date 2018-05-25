MONTGOMERY, Ala. – It’s been six months since a missing Atlanta rapper and his cousin were found shot dead in Alabama.

On November 18, 2017, 29-year-old Edward Reeves, known as Bambino Gold, and his cousin 30-year-old Kendrick Stokes were found shot to death while visiting their families in their hometown of Montgomery, Alabama, WSFA reported.

Their bodies were found off a county road in Hardiway, Alabama located 35 miles east of Montgomery.

Reeves and Stokes, both aspiring rappers from Atlanta, went missing in Montgomery nearly two weeks prior to their bodies being discovered. The men were last seen on November 5, driving a white 2016 Honda CRV, with a Georgia tag, according to Montgomery police.

Case Agent Jason DiNunzio said the victims were traveling to a meeting when they were last seen alive.

Six months later investigators are still looking for leads on what happened to the cousins. The investigation currently spans multiple states, including Alabama and Georgia.

Montgomery NBC station WSFA reported 37-year-old Nicholette Jackson, Reeve’s girlfriend at the time of his death, was wanted for questioning after investigators said she failed to show up with police since her initial interview. Hours after the press conference on Friday, she contacted CrimeStoppers and is no longer wanted.

“They were going to meet a person of persons,” DiNunzio stated. “We believe that could have resulted in their deaths. If you have any information about who they were going to meet and the purpose of why they were going to meet those individuals we ask for your help to turn over that information.”

Officials said there is an $11,000 reward available for anyone with information. If you have information on the case, you can call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, you can remain anonymous and still receive a cash reward.

