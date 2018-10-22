BOGART, Ga. -- A fire burned at Benson's Bakery in Oconee County.

Video from the scene showed thick black and white smoke rising from the building. There were visible flames burning on the inside of one section of the building. Several fire units responded to the scene to put water on the flames.

A message on the Oconee County Sheriff's office Facebook page said "Benson's second shift employees: do not report to work tonight."

A previous message said to avoid the town all together.

The bakery has been in business since 1918 and, according to their website, they're known for fruitcakes.

Benson Bakery fire in Bogart

