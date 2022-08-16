x
Georgia deputies investigating after 9-month-old girl's death in car

A 9-month-old girl was found unresponsive after returning home from riding in a car with her mother and siblings during the day.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an infant died Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the hospital just after 4:30 p.m. after a 9-month-old girl was found unresponsive after returning home from riding in a car with her mother and siblings during the day.

The child was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

This case is still under investigation.

If you have any information, you can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

