Cakes, comic books, & video chats: As volunteer numbers drop, Big Brothers Big Sisters mentors pivot to virtual

The nonprofit has seen volunteer inquiries fall by roughly two-thirds.

ATLANTA — Every year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta matches roughly 1,400 mentors and mentees.

In recent months, the matches have found ways to meet other than in person.

"I was so sad when this thing happened," says Yadhira, a Little Sister of Big Sister Paola Juarez, "because I wouldn't get to see her and go somewhere with her."

And now?

"This weekend," Juarez says "our plan is to bake something together. So I'm gonna share a recipe with Yadhira, and we're going to have a video call and make it together."

Virtual activities have become the norm for Bigs and Littles across the area, who have worked around the distance to keep the important connections they share.

Aidan, 12, had just begun meeting with his Big Brother, Phil Jones, when the pandemic forced them to do so over Google Hangouts.

"We've been making this little comic book," Aidan said, "and we've been trying to come up with funny ideas. There's not as many distractions as other times, since we're at home and can talk to each other."

This all comes at a time when volunteer inquiries into the program have dropped by roughly two-thirds.

"We have moved our volunteer intake process online," said Chief External Relations Officer Michele Pearce. "People can take an online group orientation to decide if it’s the right volunteer opportunity for them. People can visit our website at bbbsatl.org to learn more and sign up."

For Dallas Bentley and his Little, Austin, it was never a question of whether they'd make it work. But it did require extra effort.