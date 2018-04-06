The Appalachian Trail attracts thousands of hikers every year. Right now, a special expedition is underway: veterans leading veterans. Some traversing the trail blind.

The Blind Appalachian Trail, or B-A-T program, is run by the Blinded Veterans Association Operation Peer Support with the goal of helping visually impaired veterans get out in nature.

The group of both American and British veterans embarked on Friday from Hiawasee, GA, with 74 miles in front of them, the first part of the B-A-T's intended mission. Those hiking, with the exception of guides, have some type of visual impairment and are legally blind.

Ultimately, the B-A-T program will allow veterans to tackle other sections of the trail, with the goal of helping those who served overcome adversity and raise awareness about the challenges veterans may face.

The B-A-T program is expected to arrive at Camp Frank D. Merrill on July 6 to commemorate D-Day.

