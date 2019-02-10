DALLAS — After Amber Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison, victim impact statements took place in the courtroom.

Botham Jean's brother Brandt went first, speaking about his brother.

"If you truly are sorry, I know I can speak for myself, I forgive you. I know if you go to God and ask him, he will forgive you," said Brandt Botham.

Following his speech, Brant Jean asked Judge Tammy Kemp if he could give Guyger a hug.

They hold each other while audibly crying for about a full minute, hug each other multiple times, share a few words together.

Shortly after they embraced, Judge Tammy Kemp came off the bench to speak to Guyger and gave her the gift of a Bible. They also embraced.

Here's more of Brand Jean's statement:

"If you truly are sorry, I can speak for myself, I forgive and I know if you go to God and ask him, he will forgive you. And I don't think anyone can say it, again I'm speaking for myself... but I love you just like anyone else. And I'm not gonna say I hope you rot and die just like my brother did but I presently want the best for you. And I wasn't going to ever say this in front of my family or anyone, but I don't even want you to go to jail. I want the best for you, because I know that's exactly what Botham would want you to do. And the best would be to give your life to Christ. I'm not going to say anything else. I think giving your life to Christ would be the best thing that Botham would want you to do. Again I love you as a person and I don't wish anything bad on you. I don't know if this is possible, but can I give her a hug, please? Please?"

