CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An 11-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl were charged with involuntary manslaughter following the death of a student in southeast Charlotte, police said.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rama Rd. and Cabotwood Ln.

The 11-year-old victim, who was hit by a car, later died at the hospital. His name was not released.

"During the course of the investigation, detectives determined a physical altercation took place involving the victim and suspects near the roadway. This altercation led to the victim entering the roadway and ultimately being struck by a vehicle," police said.

The driver of the vehicle was not charged.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the names of the suspects would not be released because of their ages.

The victim attended McClintock Middle School.

