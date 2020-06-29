Little Caesars terminates Brook Park workers after swastika made on pizza

A spokesperson for Little Caesars tells 3News two employees admitted responsibility.

BROOK PARK, Ohio — Two employees at a Little Caesars in Brook Park have been fired after the company confirmed a customer received a pizza Saturday with pepperoni organized in the shape of a swastika.

Little Caesars released the following statement about the incident to 3News on Monday morning:

We have zero tolerance for racism and discrimination in any form, and these franchise store employees were immediately terminated. We’re deeply disappointed that this happened, as this conduct is completely against our values. We have also reached out to the customer to discuss this personally with him.

The company said both employees “admitted responsibility and were immediately terminated.”

A picture of the pizza with the pepperoni swastika first surfaced on social media Saturday night.

“Are you kidding me right now? ... I walked in and asked what they had,” Jason Laska explained in his post about the pizza. “I grabbed the pepperoni and this is what I see when I get home?!?! My step daughter is mixed, thankfully she didn’t see this.”

His post has been shared nearly 700 times as of 11:30 a.m. Monday with more than 800 comments.